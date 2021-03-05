Fairview Lady Panthers repeat as Class B State Champions

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The Fairview Lady Panthers basketball team won the Class B State Championship after beating Hathaway, 55-51 on Thursday, March 4.

This is the team’s second consecutive Class B championship. This is also head coach Kyle Jinks’ 11th championship as a head coach.

Rylee led all scorers with 19 points and earned the Outstanding Player of the Game award.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from players after the game.

Click the video below to watch full postgame coverage from the game:

Fairview wins Class B Championship #WATCH: The Fairview Lady Panthers have won their Class B State Championship. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Thursday, March 4, 2021

