Generals reach NAIA tournament; play No. 9 Talladega in first round

By LSUA Sports Information
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - For the seventh consecutive season, the LSUA men’s basketball team will be a part of the NAIA Tournament.

LSUA (16-4) earned a No. 3 seed in one of the Alexandria pods, taking on the No. 2 seed in the region, the Talladega Tornadoes of the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference. The game will take place on March 12 at 7:30 at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Talladega, No. 9 in the country overall, is 24-3 overall and won the GCAC regular-season title before falling to Xavier in the conference tournament finals.

“Talladega is probably the best two seed in the entire bracket,” LSUA Men’s Basketball Coach Larry Cordaro said. “This time of year, you take whoever you can get. Hopefully, we can play our best and come out of there with a win.”

