Hicks Lady Pirates beat Reeves to become three-time state champions

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The Hicks Lady Pirates basketball team won the Class C State Championship after beating Reeves, 59-43 on Friday, March 5.

This is the team’s second consecutive Class C championship and their third title win in a row.

Avery Coffman led all scorers with 20 points and earned the Outstanding Player of the Game award.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from players after the game.

Click the video below to watch full postgame coverage from the game.

Hicks wins Class C Championship

#WATCH: The Hicks Lady Pirates have won their Class C State Championship.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Friday, March 5, 2021

Northwood Lady Gators' season comes to heart-breaking end
Baker's 29 points propels Cats to revenge win against LeTourneau
