Hicks Lady Pirates beat Reeves to become three-time state champions

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The Hicks Lady Pirates basketball team won the Class C State Championship after beating Reeves, 59-43 on Friday, March 5.

This is the team’s second consecutive Class C championship and their third title win in a row.

Avery Coffman led all scorers with 20 points and earned the Outstanding Player of the Game award.

