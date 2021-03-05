LDWF commission amends proposed notice of intent for 2021-22 hunting seasons’ rules, regulations

The following was released to us by LDWF:

(LDWF) - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission approved an amendment Thursday, March 4 during its monthly meeting in Baton Rouge pertaining to the use of natural deer urine in Louisiana.

The amendment states that the only natural deer urine products lawful to import, sell, use or possess must have a seal of approval on the product from either the Responsible Hunting Scent Association or the Archery Trade Association Deer Protection Program.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) Enforcement Division will actively monitor all Louisiana businesses selling these products to ensure compliance. The full amendment as adopted reads as follows:

It is unlawful to import, sell, use or possess scents or lures that contain natural deer urine or other bodily fluids, except natural deer urine products by manufacturers or entities that are actively enrolled and participating in either the Responsible Hunting Scent Association (RHSA) or Archery Trade Association Deer Protection Program, and which has been tested using real-time quaking induced conversion (RT-QuIC) and certified that no detectable levels of chronic wasting disease are present and is clearly labeled as such.

These actions are part of LDWF’s efforts to prevent chronic wasting disease (CWD) from entering the state’s deer herd. CWD has not been detected in Louisiana but has been found in 26 states, including Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas. For more information on CWD, click here.

A public hearing on this amendment will be held April 21, 2021, at LDWF Headquarters in Baton Rouge at 10 a.m. in the Joe L. Herring Louisiana Room, 2000 Quail Drive.

To view the full notices of intent and all proposed hunting season dates and regulation changes, click here.

Public comment on the amendment will be accepted at the April 1 LWFC meeting in Baton Rouge or may be submitted directly to Tommy Tuma, LDWF Wildlife Division, P.O. Box 98000, Baton Rouge, LA., 70898-9000 or via e-mail to ttuma@wlf.la.gov through April 21.

For more information, contact Tommy Tuma at 225-765-2349 or ttuma@wlf.la.gov.

