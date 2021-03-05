Advertisement

Louisiana AG loses in suit against reporter over records

(Source: Office of AG Jeff Landry)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 7:34 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A  judge has ruled against Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a lawsuit he filed against a reporter who had requested public records.

The Advocate reports that the judge ordered the release of records regarding a sexual harassment investigation of one of Landry’s top aides.

Landry was ordered to pay the attorneys fees for Advocate and Times-Picayune reporter Andrea Gallo.

Landry’s unusual lawsuit against a reporter over a public records request drew national scrutiny. And several media organizations filed briefs supporting the newspaper.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana kidnapping suspect found in Florida.
Boys in La. Amber Alert found in Fla.; mother suspected of kidnapping ran away
RPSB releases “Phase 3″ transition details
Should you have to get a permit to carry a concealed handgun in Louisiana?
Bill would allow concealed carry in Louisiana without a permit
Suspect arrested in Jackson Street ‘explosive material’ incident
Cody Ruiz, a senior at Menard High School, became the first student to commit to Northwestern...
Menard High School senior becomes first commit to Northwestern State’s esports team

Latest News

LDWF commission amends proposed notice of intent for 2021-22 hunting seasons’ rules, regulations
Alexandria Utility Director: Large water consumption strained city’s water system during winter storm
Update on Alexandria's water system
KALB’s Golden Apple Award