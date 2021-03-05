Louisiana AG loses in suit against reporter over records

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A judge has ruled against Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry in a lawsuit he filed against a reporter who had requested public records.

The Advocate reports that the judge ordered the release of records regarding a sexual harassment investigation of one of Landry’s top aides.

Landry was ordered to pay the attorneys fees for Advocate and Times-Picayune reporter Andrea Gallo.

Landry’s unusual lawsuit against a reporter over a public records request drew national scrutiny. And several media organizations filed briefs supporting the newspaper.

