Louisiana Lawmakers send the governor a letter requesting to fully open Louisiana and lift mask mandate

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - After several states began lifting their mask mandates earlier in the week, state lawmakers penned a letter to Gov. Edwards asking to fully reopen Louisiana.

State Reps. Gabe Firment and Chuck Owen, along with thirty-one other lawmakers, made the request to the governor after seeing neighboring states like Texas and Mississippi end their mask mandates and lift capacity limits at businesses.

Louisiana has made progress in its fight against COVID-19 as over 1 million doses of the vaccine have been given out across the state. District 22 State Rep. Gabe Firment said he believes now is the best time to open the state back up.

“I think it’s past time. I think the numbers are trending in a positive direction with the availability of the vaccine and natural immunity like people like myself who’ve had the virus,” said Firment.

The letter also came one day after Gov. Edwards announced that the state would be moving to Phase 3 where restaurants, malls and most other businesses would be able to operate at 75% capacity but masks are still required.

“People that are my neighbors have lost their businesses in Vernon and Beauregard Parish because of this shutdown. It is time to get our state moving back in the right direction and letting people make their own decisions,” said District 30 State Rep. Chuck Owen.

Owen said he doesn’t want Louisiana to fall behind other states despite him having a personal battle with COVID-19 back in Dec.

“I understand first hand how bad it is. I got sick and my wife had gotten sick and was hospitalized but that doesn’t make me feel any differently about our country and our ethos for freedom,” said Owen.

Gov. Edwards said that he will continue to follow the recommendations of the CDC and the LDH who don’t suggest lifting the mask mandate just yet.

Click here to read the state lawmaker’s full letter to the governor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.