LSU to release law firm’s review of sexual misconduct cases Friday

LSU campus | Source: WAFB(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A report compiled by a third-party law firm on the university’s handling of sexual assault and violence cases will be made public on Friday, March 5.

Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired by LSU to review how it has handled cases involving sexual misconduct in recent years, will present its findings as well as analysis of the university’s Title IX policies and procedures to the LSU Board Of Supervisors at 10 a.m. Friday.

LSU Interim President Tom Galligan and other administrators will hold a news conference following the meeting.

LSU hired Husch Blackwell to review its handling of sexual misconduct cases following several investigative reports by USA Today accused the university of mishandling such cases.

“We look forward to sharing the report findings with you on Friday, and I will certainly have more to share with you regarding our response to the findings and how we plan to ensure a safer and more supportive LSU for everyone as we move forward,” Galligan said in a letter to students and staff on Tuesday, March 2.

