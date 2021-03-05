Advertisement

MISSING: SU nursing student last seen in 7th Ward; foul play possible

Marquise Jones
Marquise Jones(NOPD)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 21-year-old.

The New Orleans Police Department says Marquise Jones was last seen on Feb. 25 around 11:30 p.m. in the 2600 block on Onzaga Street. He reportedly left a house party headed towards Slidell.

Detectives are investigating the possibility of foul play in his disappearance. Jones was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and light blue jeans. Family members say he was a nursing student on the Dean’s list at Southern University in Baton Rouge.

His car was reportedly found at an abandoned apartment complex in New Orleans East.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.

