Northwood Lady Gators’ season comes to heart-breaking end

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Lady Gators basketball lost in the Class 1A State Championship game to East Iberville, 50-46 on Thursday, March 4.

This was the team’s first state championship game appearance.

Rhianna Battles led in scoring with 16 points, and Ayleyah Winn followed behind her with 15 points.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from players after the game.

Click the video below to watch full postgame coverage from the game.

Northwood Lady Gators fall

#WATCH: The Northwood Lady Gators have fallen in the Class1A State Championship.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Thursday, March 4, 2021

