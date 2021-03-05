Northwood Lady Gators’ season comes to heart-breaking end

HAMMOND, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Lady Gators basketball lost in the Class 1A State Championship game to East Iberville, 50-46 on Thursday, March 4.

This was the team’s first state championship game appearance.

Rhianna Battles led in scoring with 16 points, and Ayleyah Winn followed behind her with 15 points.

