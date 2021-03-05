Pineville Police seeking missing juvenile

PINEVILLE, La. (PPD) - The Pineville Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile, Mona Collier.

Mona is a 16-year-old black female, 5′7″ and 135 pounds. Mona was last seen on March 3, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at her residence on C.L. Bradford Street, Pineville wearing a white polo shirt, black pants, and multi-colored Vans shoes.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Mona Collier, please contact the Pineville Police Department at 318-442-6603.

