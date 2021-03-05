Advertisement

UA’s Destiney Deville gets Athlete of the Week after efforts in semi-final game

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Destiney Deville has been a key piece in the University Academy Lady Lions’ championship run.

This season her name has been called in just about every highlight we have run, but things just seemed different in the semifinal game against St. Joseph’s.

The game being played on the big stage meant that someone had to play big.

Deville rose to the occasion, scoring 23 points and added four assists in the Lady Lions’ win.

If you were to ask her if she found being a leader easy, she would tell you no, but she has her team supporting her in this new role.

“It was some big shoes to fill,” Deville said. “I’m a junior that’s leading a team that believed in me more than I believe in myself. They have more confidence in me than I have it myself and if it wouldn’t be for them, I don’t think I’ll be a leader on this team. I don’t think I’d be able to fill those shoes or do things that I do now. If it wouldn’t be for them, I honestly wouldn’t be where I am now.”

