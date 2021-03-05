Advertisement

WATCH: Cenla superintendents discuss Phase III transition

By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Mar. 4, 2021 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - We spoke with the superintendents from Rapides, Avoyelles, Grant and Vernon Parishes to discuss their schools transitioning to Phase 3.

Students will still have the option of learning virtually but in this phase, they can also attend classes face-to-face each day if they want to.

Masks will still be required, along with social distancing, and other measures to keep things clean and sanitized throughout the day.

Capacity at indoor sporting events will increase to 50%.

