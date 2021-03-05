WATCH: Cenla superintendents discuss Phase III transition

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - We spoke with the superintendents from Rapides, Avoyelles, Grant and Vernon Parishes to discuss their schools transitioning to Phase 3.

Students will still have the option of learning virtually but in this phase, they can also attend classes face-to-face each day if they want to.

Masks will still be required, along with social distancing, and other measures to keep things clean and sanitized throughout the day.

Capacity at indoor sporting events will increase to 50%.

