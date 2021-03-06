Advertisement

Boys’ basketball quarterfinals scores from Friday night

Here is a list of scores from the boys’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Friday, March 5.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 5, 2021 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - Here is a list of scores from the boys’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on Friday, March 5.

  • (1) Natchitoches Central 41, (8) Captain Shreve 39
  • (15) Walker 57, (7) Alexandria 54
  • (1) Anacoco 84, (8) Pitkin 43
  • (4) Holy Savior Menard 57, (5) Episcopal(BR) 49
  • (4) Hornbeck 76, (5) Gibsland-Coleman 55
  • (3) Hathaway 77, (6) Fairview 53
  • (7) Northwood-Lena 66, (15) Ringgold 64
  • (1) Simpson 69, (8) Pleasant Hill 56
  • (5) Grace Christian 54, (4) St. Joseph’s Plaucheville 51 {Wednesday}

