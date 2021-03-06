Les Miles placed on leave after LSU sexual misconduct report

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU football coach Les Miles has been placed on leave according to the University of Kansas.

This comes after the Husch Blackwell findings of sexual misconduct at LSU while Les Miles was the head football coach.

Athletics Director Jeff Long made the announcement Friday, March 5 in the wake of a report detailing harassment allegations while he was at LSU.

An official statement from Jeff Long:

“The past two days have been the first time that we have had access to either report,” according to Long’s statement, first posted by Benton Smith of KUsports.com. “Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. Even though the allegations against him occurred at LSU, we take these matters very seriously at KU. Now that we have access to this information, we will take the coming days to fully review the material and to see if any additional information is available. I do not want to speculate on a timeline for our review because it is imperative we do our due diligence. We will be able to comment further once our review is complete.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.