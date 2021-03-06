Students Compete in Robotics Competition at LSUA

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Elementary and middle school students from Ferriday, Delhi, Pineville, Alexandria, and Woodworth competed in the 2020-2021 VEX IQ Challenge “Rise Above” at LSUA.

From the six schools, nineteen teams put their skills to the test on a 6x8 rectangular field with their custom-built robots. They competed in different challenges to earn the highest possible score.

The 2020-2021 VEX IQ Challenge Rise Above is one in a series of tournaments supported by the REC Foundation and various national, regional, and local sponsors. The competition season culminates each spring at the VEX Robotics World Championship, where these exemplary teams will have the opportunity to challenge their top-ranked peers from around the country and the world. To learn more visit: RoboticsEducation.org or VEXRobotics.com.

