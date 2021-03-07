APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - There are several Facebook posts circulating about a white van in the Alexandria area with a padlock on the rear doors following citizens, specifically around convenience stores. The Alexandria Police Department has not received any complaints about a white van in this manner over the weekend. If someone does have a valid complaint or concern about any suspicious vehicle or person, please contact APD immediately.

The Alexandria Police Department does have open investigations and is following leads into two missing persons (one adult and one juvenile). APD says at this time there is no connection between these cases and a white van which has been mentioned in the Facebook posts.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts of either person, please contact the detective division at 318-449-5099.

