APD seeking missing person

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Cayleb T. Gunter, 20, who is described as 5′8″ and weighing approximately 135 pounds.

APD says he may be under the impression that he is wanted by the Alexandria Police Department, but there are no active warrants for his arrest.

If you have any information or know the location of this individual, please contact the Alexandria Police Department at 318-449-5099.

