Advertisement

Grambling fumbles first home game to Jackson State

By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:23 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAMBLING, La. (KALB) - The Grambling State Tigers (0-1) were handed their first loss of the season by Jackson State (2-0, 1-0), 33-28. This is their first loss to Jackson State since winning the SWAC East Division in 2012.

In the first quarter, JSU struck with a Jalen Jones to Corey Reed Jr. connection for 12 yards.

GSU would then score back-to-back touchdowns for a 14-7 lead late in the first quarter.

Jackson State’s defense stiffened. The Tigers forced three consecutive three and outs, and JSU came away with touchdowns to take a 27-14 lead at halftime.

Grambling fought back late in the third quarter. Senior quarterback Geremy Hickbottom connected with D.J. Clark for a 15-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to six points.

Quincy Mitchell forced a fumble at the JSU goal-line to make it first and goal with under five minutes left. Grambling drove down the field to set up a go-ahead score, but with 1:04 remaining on the clock, JSU linebacker Aubrey Miller forced a fumble and Keonte Hampton recovered it to seal the deal.

Meanwhile, Geremy Hickbottom showed why he’s QB1. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 237 yards and one touchdown. He also led the team with 16 carries for 81 yards and a touchdown.

Up next, the Grambling State Tigers will host Prarie View on March 13 at 3:00 pm.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisiana topographical map with Gulf of Mexico
VOTE NOW: Should Louisiana completely reopen like Texas and Mississippi? Tell us!
Mona Collier
Pineville Police seeking missing juvenile
Tanaya George
APD seeking missing juvenile
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
LSU campus | Source: WAFB
LSU releases law firm’s review of sexual misconduct cases; two athletic officials suspended

Latest News

Grambling fumbles first home win to Jackson State
Grambling fumbles first home win to Jackson State
Here is a list of scores from the boys’ high school basketball playoff games that happened on...
Boys’ basketball quarterfinals scores from Friday night
Hicks grabs their third straight State Championship
Hicks grabs their third straight State Championship
The Hicks Lady Pirates basketball team won the Class C State Championship after beating Reeves,...
Hicks Lady Pirates beat Reeves to become three-time state champions