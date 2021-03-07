Local Leaders Work Together to “Stop the Violence”

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - WATCH: Local leaders gathered at the Central Louisiana Clergy and Law Enforcement “Stop the Violence” luncheon.

As of March 2021, the City of Alexandria has reached ten homicides, and the crime rate continues to grow. Elected officials, law enforcement, pastors, and even teachers are now coming together to put a stop to crime in the city. They’re working to put everything on the table in an honest way, find solutions, form plans, and put those plans in action.

“We don’t want people to give us what they want to give us, give us what we need,” said Bethel Baptist Church Pastor, Floyd Kirts. Kirts is one of many local pastors working to make the city safe again. He says with the way things have been going lately, he often worries about his own grandchildren becoming a suspect or victim of the next violent crime. And, although the efforts to make things safe again have been continuous, more can be done. “This is not enough, we’ve got to go further and beyond,”.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.