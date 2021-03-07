Nightime Road Closure LA 171 in Vernon Parish

This press release comes from Department of Transportation and Development

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - La 171; Nighttime Road Closure Vernon Parish The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) advises the public that, weather permitting, work will begin on the section of roadway under the North Bound LA 171 underpass in Leesville on Monday, March 8, 2021 and will continue for approximately two days. There will be a nighttime road closure associated with this work. The section of roadway under the LA 171 underpass will receive milling of the existing asphaltic concrete, and a 2″ asphaltic concrete overlay.

Permit/Detour section In an effort to minimize the disruption to the traveling public this work will consist of nighttime work only (between the hours of 7:00 PM and 6:00 AM). During these hours, there will be a road closure associated with this work. The detour will be as follows:

LA 171 North bound traffic will proceed West on LA 8 to the intersection of LA 8 and LA 111. Traffic will then proceed North on LA 111 to the intersection of LA 111 and LA 392. Traffic will then proceed East on LA 111 to LA 171.

The detour route will be identified with proper markings for the public.

Safety reminder

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Additional Information

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at www.511la.org. Additionally, you can follow the Traffic Management Center on Twitter: (@Alex Traffic). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov and the DOTD Facebook page.

