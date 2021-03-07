Advertisement

PFLAG holds an LGBTQ health awareness fair

By Corey Howard
Published: Mar. 6, 2021 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Many people who drove down Main Street in Pineville Saturday morning saw people having fun and participating in numerous activities.

PFLAG held an LGBTQ health awareness fair, which took place at the Main Street Truck Park.

People at the event participated in a two-mile run, as well as a group yoga session. Most of all, they learned about resources and people who are willing to assist the LGBTQ community.

“We face a lot of difficulties,” Samatha Stanley, the event coordinator for PFLAG of Alexandria (LA), said. “We’re out here trying to bring awareness to the resources that people can feel comfortable and confident knowing that they’re going to get served well.”

PFLAG has a support meeting on the first Tuesday of every month. For more information, CLICK HERE.

