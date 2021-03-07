UAPB & Skyler Perry spoil Jags lone home football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Jaguars’ comeback fails against Arkansas Pine-Bluff as they can’t overcome a 19 point deficit in the second half. The Jags trailed in the third quarter to the Golden Lions 33-14.

New Orleans native Skyler Perry led the Golden Lions with four total touchdowns with two of them coming on the ground and two more in the air.

Southern University (2-1, 2-1 SWAC) trailed at halftime to Arkansas Pine-Bluff (1-0, 1-0 SWAC) 26-14 and the Golden Lions lead would grow to 33-14 after Perry’s second rushing touchdown in the third quarter.

The Golden Lions forced three John Lampley interceptions, Lampley replaced starting quarterback LaDarius Skelton in the second quarter.

The Jaguars tried to make things interesting in the fourth quarter by blocking a Golden Eagles punt for a touchdown to make it 33-23.

Southern would narrow the Pine-Bluffs lead to 3 to 33-30 after Lampley connected with Jerrod Sims for the touchdown.

The Jags will be off next Saturday, March 13, and will return to action on Saturday, March 20 against Texas Southern University.

