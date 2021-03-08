Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A man from Boyce has been accused of engaging in indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office.

RPSO received a complaint about the behavior on Feb. 24. As a result, RPSO says they began an investigation into Koby Lex Saucier, 19.

After conducting a lengthy investigation, RPSO took Saucier into custody without incident on warrants granted for one count of felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile, one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile and one count of computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Saucier is currently being detained at the Rapides Parish Detention Center as no bond has been set. When a bond is set, as a condition of that bond, he will be served with an order of protection, preventing him from having any contact with the alleged victim.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.