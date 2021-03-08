Chandler’s 22 points not enough as Grace Christian falls to Jehovah Jireh

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian Warriors basketball team lost in the Division V boys’ basketball semi-final game to Jehovah Jireh, 59-40, on Monday, March 8.

This was the team’s first appearance in the Top 28 since 2018. Junior Frank Chandler led in scoring with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from players after the game.

Click the video below to watch full postgame coverage.

Grace Christian falls in Division V semifinals #WATCH: The Grace Christian Warriors lost in the Division V semifinals. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Monday, March 8, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.