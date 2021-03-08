Advertisement

Chandler’s 22 points not enough as Grace Christian falls to Jehovah Jireh

The Grace Christian Warriors basketball lost in the Division V boys’ basketball semi-final game...
The Grace Christian Warriors basketball lost in the Division V boys’ basketball semi-final game to Jehovah Jireh, 59-40, on Monday, March 8.(Source: KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian Warriors basketball team lost in the Division V boys’ basketball semi-final game to Jehovah Jireh, 59-40, on Monday, March 8.

This was the team’s first appearance in the Top 28 since 2018. Junior Frank Chandler led in scoring with 22 points and 11 rebounds.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from players after the game.

Click the video below to watch full postgame coverage.

Grace Christian falls in Division V semifinals

#WATCH: The Grace Christian Warriors lost in the Division V semifinals.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Monday, March 8, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Cayleb T. Gunter
APD seeking missing person
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Tanaya George
APD seeking missing juvenile

Latest News

For the seventh consecutive season, the LSUA men’s basketball team will be a part of the NAIA...
Generals prepare to play Talladega in first round of NAIA Tournament
Cats prepare for Southwestern
Cats prepare for Southwestern
Jr. C Galen Smith, Jr. defending a shot during last Thursday's game against LeTourneau.
LC’s Smith powers way to First Career ASC Weekly Award
Jr. IF Keelyn Johnson standing at first base during Saturday's doubleheader against...
LC’s Johnson bashes way to ASC Weekly Hitter Award