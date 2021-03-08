Health Department: 618 vaccine providers in all 64 parishes will receive COVID vaccine this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (LDH) - This week, 618 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine. These providers — including 258 chain pharmacies (including 123 Walmarts, 14 Sam’s Club and 64 CVS locations from retail pharmacy program), 151 independent pharmacies, 67 hospitals, 41 public health providers, 27 urgent cares, 34 federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), 21 medical practices, 8 rural health clinics (RHCs) and 11 other healthcare providers — represent all nine public health regions and 64 parishes of the state.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition to these providers, community vaccination events are taking place across the state and are also listed on LDH’s website.

Future distribution is dependent on vaccines made available to the state, among other factors.

These vaccines will be available only for the following populations in Phase 1B, Tier 1:

Persons 65 and older

Dialysis providers and patients

Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff

Behavioral health providers and staff

Urgent care clinic providers and staff

Community care providers and staff

Dental providers and staff

Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff



Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)

Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind

Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)

Schools of allied health students, residents and staff

State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel

Some elections staff of March and April elections

Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare

All pregnant persons

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2)

Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2)

Sickle cell disease

Smoking

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Participating providers must make available vaccines available to anyone who is eligible. Failure to do so will inform future decisions about distribution.

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. LDH cannot make appointments for patients; only providers can.

Second doses

Patients receiving Moderna or Pfizer vaccines will receive their second dose of the COVID vaccine at the same location they received their first dose. Second-dose appointments should be made during the administration of the first dose. If residents missed their second dose vaccination appointment they should immediately contact the provider of their first dose to schedule a new appointment. If you have received the Moderna vaccine, ideally your second shot should be given 28 days after your first one. If you get the Pfizer vaccine, the second dose should be given 21 days after the first. According to the CDC, you can safely receive the second dose up to 42 days and likely longer after the first dose if need be.

The recently authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given in one dose, and like the other two vaccines is 100% effective at preventing hospitalization and death from COVID.

The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination. We want everyone to have the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID. We are confident that COVID-19 vaccines will be a critical tool in ultimately ending the pandemic.

