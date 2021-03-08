Heart disease more prevalent in Cenla, CHRISTUS Physician Group launches new campaign

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Did you know, heart disease is more prevalent here in Cenla?

In honor of Heart Month in February and to raise awareness about heart disease, CHRISTUS Physician Group launched a new campaign, known as #OnMyHeart.

The campaign allows doctors, clinicians and providers from across the south to literally share what’s on their heart about cardiovascular disease, and why it’s important.

Medical experts say anyone can be affected by heart disease, including their loved ones.

“Even when you have a medical degree or a nursing degree, your family can still be impacted by cardiovascular disease and you have to be ready to respond. You personally can be affected by cardiovascular disease and you need to know what to do,” said Cabrini Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab Facility Medical Director, Dr. Sharifa Baker.

In the #OnMyHeart campaign, Baker shares the story of how her own mother suffered from a stroke. You can see her personal story by clicking here.

Unfortunately, Baker says we do see a large amount of cardiovascular disease, ranging from heart attacks, clots, arrhythmias and strokes in Cenla.

She says many people wait until they are in advanced stages before seeking help from a medical professional.

“Our environment, particularly in Central Louisiana, we see a lot of cardiovascular disease because of the risk factors. So right now, we have a population who has a sedentary lifestyle which contributes, hypertension is prevalent, diabetes is prevalent and all of those contribute to the heart not being able to function as well as it can over time. They contribute to cardiovascular disease, and we see them more prevalent in this area,” said Baker.

Baker recommends getting evaluated by your physician to make sure your heart is healthy.

Along with physician videos, the campaign also includes tips on how to prevent heart disease, including ways to take care of yourself.

All you have to do to find the videos is type in #OnMyHeart on your computer’s browser.

