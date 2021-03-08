LC signs articulation agreement with Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary

The following was released to us by Louisiana College:

PINEVILLE, La. - Dr. Adam W. Greenway, president of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, signed an articulation agreement with Louisiana College President Rick Brewer that will allow students to apply college credits to a seminary degree, Thursday in Chapel.

“This is a win-win-win for Louisiana College and Southwestern Seminary — and it’s a win for students,” Greenway said. “In light of the shared commitment between our two institutions to prepare men and women for gospel ministry, this agreement helps students get quality theological education and expand opportunities for greater gospel effectiveness. We look forward to how this partnership will benefit students and the kingdom.”

The memorandum of understanding between the two Southern Baptist institutions will allow LC graduates to earn their seminary degrees more quickly to pursue God’s calling on their lives.

“Students who successfully complete select senior-level courses in LC’s Missions and Ministries program may receive at least 15 credit hours toward the Master of Divinity Degree Program at SWBTS,” Brewer said at the signing. “This will save students time and money.”

Brewer said this partnership, along with similar partnerships with other Southern Baptist seminaries, adds to the credibility of the quality education at LC. Since 2015 when Brewer became president of LC, the Missions and Ministries program has grown from 15 majors to 55.

A similar agreement was signed with New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary in 2018.

Justin Langford, interim dean of the School of Missions and Ministries, said many LC graduates with a B.A. in Missions and Ministries go on to seminary to further their theological education.

“These students benefit from the robust design of our B.A. degree by having their master’s program shortened,” Langford said. “I am personally grateful for this articulation with our seminaries because it demonstrates a mission-minded cooperation that has long characterized Southern Baptists. Our Lowery Scholarship recipients at LC are the direct beneficiaries of these articulations.”

Greenway, the ninth president of SWBTS and elected in 2019, was also the Chapel speaker. He spoke on the Gospel of Mark 9:14-32.

Dr. Danny Akin, president of Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, will speak in Chapel on March 18. An articulation agreement is expected to be signed that day between the institutions.

