LC’s Johnson bashes way to ASC Weekly Hitter Award

RICHARDSON, Texas – Louisiana College baseball’s big weekend at the plate was rewarded with another weekly award, this one for Keelyn Johnson, who was named the American Southwest Conference’s Hitter of the Week on Monday.

Johnson, a junior infielder from Pineville, hit .545 in the three-game series against Hardin-Simmons, coming up with six base hits in 11 at-bats against the Cowboys. Two of those base hits soared over the wall for a home run during Sunday’s series finale, including a walk-off three-run bomb that ended the game via the run-rule in a 19-9 win. He also drew four walks, drove in six runs and crossed home plate seven times during the series.

Keelyn and the rest of the Wildcats (9-2, 6-0 ASC) take a weekend out of conference play to welcome a future conference foe to Pineville on Friday as LSU Alexandria comes across the Red River for a pair of games. First pitch of Friday’s doubleheader against the Generals (7-8, 0-0 RRAC) is set for 3:00 P.M. at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.

