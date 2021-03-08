Advertisement

LC’s Johnson bashes way to ASC Weekly Hitter Award

Jr. IF Keelyn Johnson standing at first base during Saturday's doubleheader against...
Jr. IF Keelyn Johnson standing at first base during Saturday's doubleheader against Hardin-Simmons(Credit: Alena Noakes/Wildcat Media)
By Richard Thiberville, Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to KALB Sports by Louisiana College Wildcat Athletics:

RICHARDSON, Texas – Louisiana College baseball’s big weekend at the plate was rewarded with another weekly award, this one for Keelyn Johnson, who was named the American Southwest Conference’s Hitter of the Week on Monday.

Johnson, a junior infielder from Pineville, hit .545 in the three-game series against Hardin-Simmons, coming up with six base hits in 11 at-bats against the Cowboys. Two of those base hits soared over the wall for a home run during Sunday’s series finale, including a walk-off three-run bomb that ended the game via the run-rule in a 19-9 win. He also drew four walks, drove in six runs and crossed home plate seven times during the series.

Keelyn and the rest of the Wildcats (9-2, 6-0 ASC) take a weekend out of conference play to welcome a future conference foe to Pineville on Friday as LSU Alexandria comes across the Red River for a pair of games. First pitch of Friday’s doubleheader against the Generals (7-8, 0-0 RRAC) is set for 3:00 P.M. at Billy Allgood Field at Legacy Stadium.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Louisiana College Wildcat Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Cayleb T. Gunter
APD seeking missing person
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Tanaya George
APD seeking missing juvenile

Latest News

For the seventh consecutive season, the LSUA men’s basketball team will be a part of the NAIA...
Generals prepare to play Talladega in first round of NAIA Tournament
The Grace Christian Warriors basketball lost in the Division V boys’ basketball semi-final game...
Chandler’s 22 points not enough as Grace Christian falls to Jehovah Jireh
Cats prepare for Southwestern
Cats prepare for Southwestern
Jr. C Galen Smith, Jr. defending a shot during last Thursday's game against LeTourneau.
LC’s Smith powers way to First Career ASC Weekly Award