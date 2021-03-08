Advertisement

LC’s Smith powers way to First Career ASC Weekly Award

Jr. C Galen Smith, Jr. defending a shot during last Thursday's game against LeTourneau.
Jr. C Galen Smith, Jr. defending a shot during last Thursday's game against LeTourneau.(Credit: Alena Noakes/Wildcat Media)
By Richard Thiberville, Jr.
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to KALB Sports by Louisiana College Wildcats Athletics:

RICHARDSON, Texas – Two teams struggled to contain Louisiana College men’s basketball’s Galen Smith, Jr., and his efforts in his dominant performances earned Smith his first career American Southwest Conference East Division Player of the Week award. It was announced on Monday.

Smith, a junior center from Bay St. Louis, Miss., collected double-doubles in both of LC’s games over the week, a 90-65 win over LeTourneau on Thursday and a 76-65 win over East Texas Baptist on Saturday. Against the Yellow Jackets, he scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and then followed that up with a career night against ETBU by going off for 29 points and 15 rebounds against the Tigers.

For the two games combined, Smith hit on 73% of his shots and averaged 20.5 points, 13 rebounds, two blocks, and three steals per game as LC clinched the two-seed from the East Division and a home game in the ASC Tournament this week.

Smith and the rest of the Wildcats (9-4) now prepare for the ASC Tournament as Texas-Dallas comes to town for a first round match-up. Tip-off of Wednesday’s quarterfinal match-up against the Comets (9-4) is set for 6:00 P.M. at H.O. West Fieldhouse.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 Louisiana College Wildcats Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Cayleb T. Gunter
APD seeking missing person
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Tanaya George
APD seeking missing juvenile

Latest News

For the seventh consecutive season, the LSUA men’s basketball team will be a part of the NAIA...
Generals prepare to play Talladega in first round of NAIA Tournament
The Grace Christian Warriors basketball lost in the Division V boys’ basketball semi-final game...
Chandler’s 22 points not enough as Grace Christian falls to Jehovah Jireh
Cats prepare for Southwestern
Cats prepare for Southwestern
Jr. IF Keelyn Johnson standing at first base during Saturday's doubleheader against...
LC’s Johnson bashes way to ASC Weekly Hitter Award