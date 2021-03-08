Advertisement

Louisiana student standardized testing to restart in spring

(WBRC)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana public school students will resume their traditional standardized tests in math, science, English and social studies in the spring.

The testing restart comes a year after those exams were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state hasn’t settled whether those LEAP 2025 test results will be used to assign letter grades to schools and districts and determine school performance scores.

The Advocate reports the testing may be the subject of new legislative debates when the regular session begins in mid-April.

The Board of Elementary and Secondary Education will discuss the test plans Tuesday, though it’s not clear members will reach conclusions on how the results will be used.

