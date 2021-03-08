Northwestern State University alumnus makes massive donation to school’s food pantry

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Northwestern State University food pantry, an organization created in 2015 to help combat food insecurity on campus, recently received a sizable donation that’s sure to raise spirits.

According to NSU, Mike Knotts, a 1986 graduate and long-time supporter of the university, was awestruck by the food pantry’s role on campus following a tour of the facility.

Not only does the food pantry provide non-perishable foods to students needing a little extra help, but personal hygiene products, toiletries, cleaning supplies and cleaning supplies are also readily available.

Knotts was so moved by the organization that he donated $10 thousand.

Over the past year, the importance of NSU’s food pantry has only grown — largely due to the financial fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Hurricane Laura and the historic winter weather.

Staffed by a team of 50 students, faculty and volunteers, the food pantry is open from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. - noon on Fridays. The food pantry is located on the south side of Trisler Power Plant across from Magale Recital Hall.

Donations to the food pantry are encouraged and welcome. Email Reatha Cox, director of student affairs, at coxr@NSULA.edu. You can also make a monetary donation by clicking here. Donors should specify the ‘NSU Food Pantry’ in the ‘Comments’ section when donating.

