Rapides judge denies effort to release murder suspect of bond obligation ahead of trial

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has denied an effort by an Elizabeth woman to be released on her own recognizance ahead of her murder trial on April 5.

Karen Harrison, 49, is charged with second degree murder, conspiracy to commit second degree murder, cruelty to the infirmed and cruelty to juveniles for the Nov. 2018 death of her daughter, 25-year-old Cyra Harrison.

Cyra Harrison suffered from cerebral palsy and died after severe neglect, according to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. Two others, Glen and Marilyn Maricle, are charged alongside Karen Harrison.

On Monday, Harrison’s attorney, Andree Jacques, tried to get Judge Chris Hazel to release her client of her $1,170,000 bond obligation ahead of the trial. Hazel denied the effort.

A status conference ahead of the April 5 trial is set for Wednesday. The case is being prosecuted by Brian Cespiva.

