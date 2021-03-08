Advertisement

Should Louisiana follow Texas and Mississippi in lifting mask mandate

By Corey Howard
Published: Mar. 7, 2021 at 11:34 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana’s neighboring states, Texas and Mississippi, both lifted their mask mandates, and many people are wondering when Louisiana will follow suit.

Dr. David Holcombe, the medical director for Region Six with the Office of Public Health, says he is a fan of removing the mandate at the moment.

“I think that was premature,” Dr. Holcombe said. “I believe the governor has not decided to do that simply because they’re very concerned that there’ll be a rebound in infections if we eliminate the mask mandate... Had I been the governor of either of those states, I would not have lifted their mask mandates.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Mona Collier
Pineville Police seeking missing juvenile
Tanaya George
APD seeking missing juvenile
Cayleb T. Gunter
APD seeking missing person

Latest News

Cayleb T. Gunter
APD seeking missing person
APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
“We face a lot of difficulties,” Samatha Stanley, the event coordinator for PFLAG of Alexandria...
PFLAG holds an LGBTQ health awareness fair