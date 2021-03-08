Should Louisiana follow Texas and Mississippi in lifting mask mandate

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Louisiana’s neighboring states, Texas and Mississippi, both lifted their mask mandates, and many people are wondering when Louisiana will follow suit.

Dr. David Holcombe, the medical director for Region Six with the Office of Public Health, says he is a fan of removing the mandate at the moment.

“I think that was premature,” Dr. Holcombe said. “I believe the governor has not decided to do that simply because they’re very concerned that there’ll be a rebound in infections if we eliminate the mask mandate... Had I been the governor of either of those states, I would not have lifted their mask mandates.”

