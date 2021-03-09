Apple discontinuing iMac Pro

(CNN) - What was once considered Apple’s most powerful computer is soon to be no more.

The company is discontinuing its iMac Pro. The tech giant says it will not be available once the existing inventory runs out.

Apple released the iMac Pro in 2017. At the time, the all-in-one computer featured advanced technology for graphics artists. However, the computer has not been updated in a few years.

Apple says their tower computer, the Mac Pro, now exceeds the capabilities of the iMac Pro.

