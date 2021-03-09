Advertisement

APSO seeking assistance in solving armed robberies

(Source: Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in identifying a person of interest possibly involved in armed robberies that occurred in the Bunkie and Marksville areas.

If you have any information pertaining to the robberies, please contact APSO by calling 318-253-4000.

Any assistance or information pertaining to the robberies, or the identification of the person shown in the photograph, would be greatly appreciated.

