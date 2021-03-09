Advertisement

Arkansas governor signs near-total abortion ban into law

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson(Andrew Demillo | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ governor has signed into law legislation banning nearly all abortions in the state, but opponents plan to challenge the sweeping measure before it takes effect later this year.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the measure that only allows abortions to save the life of the mother. The bill does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

Hutchinson already had signed several major abortion restrictions into law since taking office, but he expressed reservations about this latest ban.

Arkansas is one of 14 states where legislators have proposed outright abortion bans this year.

