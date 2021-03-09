Advertisement

Audit calls for more oversight of Louisiana massage industry

Hands giving massage to persons back and shoulders.
Hands giving massage to persons back and shoulders.(Source: Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — An audit of Louisiana’s massage therapy industry is alleging that the state’s regulatory board failed to provide adequate oversight to ensure that businesses weren’t offering sexual services and also dismissed complaints of harassment and signs of human trafficking.

The review released Monday by Legislative State Auditor Thomas Cole said the state Board of Massage lacked clear standards on when to dismiss complaints, including accusations of sexual misconduct.

The board disputed some of the findings and argued that it already had policies in place to address most of the issues raised.

Legislators pushed the board to resolve the problems or face intervention from lawmakers.

