Complaint released against a top aide in Jeff Landry’s office

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:04 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - According to The Advocate, a Baton Rouge state judge ordered a complaint against Pat Magee, director of the criminal division in Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, to be released to the public on Monday.

The complaint includes redactions to protect the privacy of those who made allegations against Magee.

Find additional details and read the full complaint here.

