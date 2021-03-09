Don’t travel for spring break, CDC says, fearing another surge

(CNN) - For many, spring break is a time to relax and take a vacation. However, there’s continued concern this year about COVID-19 and how this break could cause another surge around the U.S.

After a year of being cooped up, many may be eager to seek solace in a spring break trip, and that is exactly what some officials and public health experts are concerned about.

“We are worried that there’s going to be a convergence of people here and a real problem in the aftermath,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

For favorite destinations like Miami Beach, cheap flights and discounted hotel rooms are making the area even more appealing despite the pandemic, forcing some leaders to brace for what may come.

“It’s really the bars and those other kinds of gatherings that might become the types of super-spreaders that I think we saw a year ago,” Gelber said.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control has made its position clear.

“Avoid travel, crowds and poorly ventilated spaces,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walnesky said.

The agency says travel increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19, and recommends staying home to stay safe.

If you must travel, the CDC says to get vaccinated, if eligible, and wait two weeks after a second dose.

Get a COVID-19 test one to three days before travel and keep a copy of your test results with you, in case it’s needed. You shouldn’t travel if you test positive for COVID-19.

Check travel restrictions before you go and continue to take safety measures such as wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, staying at least six feet away from others, and wash your hands.

You can also view cases in the U.S. and cases by state on the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker, located on the agency’s website.

