Advertisement

FBI releases new pipe bomb video from night before Capitol attack

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The FBI on Tuesday released new security footage of a suspect placing pipe bombs outside the Republican National Committee and Democratic National Committee headquarters the night before the Capitol riot.

Authorities are still seeking information about the unidentified person in the video.

The bombs were planted the night before the January 6 insurrection.

The new footage shows the suspect from multiple angles recorded by several surveillance cameras.

It gives a clearer look at the masked, hooded individual.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are offering a $100,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koby Lex Saucier
Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase 3 on March 3, 2021...
WATCH: Gov. Edwards says people ages 16-64 with certain health conditions can get COVID vaccine
Joshua Simon, 24, of Alexandria, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.
Suspect arrested in Harvard Street homicide investigation
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
President Biden approves Louisiana Disaster Declaration

Latest News

Senate Republicans clash with Biden Department Of Justice nominee Vanita Gupta.
GOP launches attacks on Biden's women nominees
A celebrity dog trainer discusses the dog biting incident involving President Joe Biden's dogs
A celebrity dog trainer discusses the dog biting incident involving President Joe Biden's dogs
The Capitol is seen at dusk as work in the Senate is stalled on the Democrats' $1.9 trillion...
When to expect stimulus checks, other benefits from relief package
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
COVID: What does the massive stimulus bill entail for Americans?
Community Outreach COVID vaccine clinics opening in Pineville and Alexandria