Flags placed at La. state capitol in honor of lives lost due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Tuesday, March 9 will mark one year of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.

On Monday, March 8, 9,758 flags were planted across the front lawn of the state capitol.

Each flag represents a life lost in Louisiana due to COVID-19.

“We continue to mourn our brothers and sisters and dedicate all our efforts against the virus in honor of their memories.”

(Source: Gov. John Bel Edwards' Facebook Page)

