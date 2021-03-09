Flags placed at La. state capitol in honor of lives lost due to COVID-19
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 9:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Tuesday, March 9 will mark one year of the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana.
On Monday, March 8, 9,758 flags were planted across the front lawn of the state capitol.
Each flag represents a life lost in Louisiana due to COVID-19.
“We continue to mourn our brothers and sisters and dedicate all our efforts against the virus in honor of their memories.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.