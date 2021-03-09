Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold news conference about COVID-19 response at noon Tuesday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would move to Phase 3 on March 3, 2021 during a news conference on March 2, 2021.(Source: WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference about the state’s response to COVID-19 at noon Tuesday, March 9.

Tuesday marks one year since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards is expected to address the state’s vaccine distribution efforts and new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about mask-wearing for fully-vaccinated individuals. The CDC issued new guidance on Monday, March 8 saying fully-vaccinated Americans could gather with other fully-vaccinated people without masks or social distancing.

It is unclear if the governor will speak about the actions of the governors in two of Louisiana’s neighboring states, Mississippi and Texas, who lifted statewide mask mandates and coronavirus restrictions on businesses. Last week, Gov. Edwards issued an executive order keeping the statewide mask mandate in place and moved the state into Phase 3 of reopening its economy, which lessens but still maintains restrictions for businesses.

The governor will likely address a damning report released Friday, March 5 that states LSU, the state’s flagship university, mishandled sexual misconduct allegations on its campus and did not have the adequate Title IX policies, procedures, and staffing to do so. Title IX is the federal law that forbids sex discrimination in education.

The report, compiled by a third-party law firm, came after several investigative reports by the national newspaper USA TODAY published in 2020.

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed an executive order directing his administration to review the federal rules for colleges and universities in their handling of sexual assaults on campus.

The governor’s address will be carried live streaming in this story and carried live on the following television stations: WAFB-TV in Baton Rouge, WVUE-TV in New Orleans, KALB-TV in Alexandria, KNOE-TV in Monroe, KPLC-TV in Lake Charles, and KSLA-TV in Shreveport.

