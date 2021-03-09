Les Miles out as KU head football coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The University of Kansas announced Monday night that the school and KU Head Football Coach Les Miles have mutually agreed to part ways, “effective immediately.”

“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program,” KU Director of Athletics Jeff Long said in a statement. “There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”

Last week, Long announced that Miles had been placed on administrative leave after extensive allegations of misconduct surfaced from 2013 when Miles was the head football coach at Louisiana State University.

In his statement, Miles said he enjoyed being the head coach at KU and that “this is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family.”

I love this university and the young men in our football program,” Miles said. “I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football.”

Miles was introduced as KU’s new head coach in November 2018. He compiled a record of 3-18 guiding the Jayhawks.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.