LSU alum killed by stray bullet from neighboring apartment near Dallas

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man is dead and another is behind bars after allegedly firing a stray bullet through the wall of their neighboring Texas apartments.

According to Fox4 in Dallas, 26-year-old Brandon Power, of Mandeville, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. on Friday, March 5 inside of his McKinney apartment.

Detectives say 22-year-old Michael Parker, Jr. fired the bullet from next door. Parker was arrested and has been charged with manslaughter.

Michael Parker, accused of firing a stray bullet that killed Brandon Power in his neighboring apartment in McKinney, Texas. (Collin County)

“My world was whole because of you,” Power’s boyfriend Dailey Thibeaux shared in a post on social media the following morning. “You made me smile when I was down and always knew just what to say. Not having you here now is devastating. I need you now more than ever. I’m lucky to have the privilege to call you my boyfriend and partner in life these last 4 years. You were taken from me and everyone who loves you too soon. It simply does not make sense. I will always love you babe.”

Cassie Thibeaux remembers Powers as “kind, funny, meticulous, successful, a proud LSU alum.”

“We all breathed easier because you lived,” says Kelli Stevens Webber. “We will never be the same. And we will not forget your legacy.”

“You were one of the most over the top people I knew,” remembers Victor Bui. “You took me to my first drag show, you gave me amazing hair care tips, and most importantly you were an amazing coworker and friend. I’m going to miss you a lot, sis.”

