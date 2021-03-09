Advertisement

New Orleans man killed trying to sell dirt bike on social media

Jalen Harvey, accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Vindel during the sale of a...
Jalen Harvey, accused of shooting and killing 29-year-old Joseph Vindel during the sale of a dirt bike.(JPSO)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY (WVUE) - The body of a New Orleans man was found in Uptown Monday morning after police say he was shot and killed in Jefferson Parish.

Joseph Vindel, 29, was found shot to death in the 2300 block of Coliseum Street in New Orleans.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto held a news conference Monday saying that Vindel was killed Sunday after he traveled to Harvey on the west bank of Jefferson Parish to sell a dirt bike.

LIVE: Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office news conference

Officials update disappearance, killing of Joseph Vindel: http://bit.ly/3rGJKG1

Posted by WVUE FOX 8 News on Monday, March 8, 2021

Lopinto said the investigation began as a missing persons case in New Orleans.

JPSO investigators have determined that between 10:00 a.m. and noon yesterday, Vindel met with the suspect, 20-year-old Jalen Harvey, at an apartment complex located at 2101 Manhattan Boulevard to sell a dirt bike.

During the course of the transaction, the suspect shot and killed Vindel.

The suspect then drove the victim’s vehicle to Coliseum Street in New Orleans and abandoned it. The victim’s body was still inside the vehicle.

Sunday evening, JPSO was contacted by Vindel’s family and became involved in the investigation.

Investigators were able to determine the victim’s last known location and located the victim’s dirt bike at Jalen Harvey’s apartment.

During questioning, Harvey admitted to shooting Vindel and taking his vehicle to New Orleans.

Harvey left the victim and the car on Coliseum Street then drove the dirt bike back to the west bank of Jefferson Parish.

Harvey has been charged with first-degree murder.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Koby Lex Saucier
Boyce man accused of indecent behavior with juvenile
APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Cayleb T. Gunter
APD seeking missing person
Marilyn Maricle, Glenn Maricle, Karen Harrison
Rapides judge denies effort to release murder suspect of bond obligation ahead of trial
Louisiana’s neighboring states, Texas and Mississippi, both lifted their mask mandates, and...
Should Louisiana follow Texas and Mississippi in lifting mask mandate

Latest News

Brandon Power was fatally shot by a stray bullet fired by his neighbor on Friday, March 5.
LSU alum killed by stray bullet from neighboring apartment near Dallas
Pledge Kids 3-09-2021
Pledge Kids 3-09-2021
Pledge Kids 3-09-2021
Lunch Kids 3-09-2021
People will have to pay their policy or all perils deductible.
Insurance commissioner offers tips for filing claim for winter storm damage