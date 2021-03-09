Northwood Gators fall in Class 1A semifinals to White Castle
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Gators basketball team lost to the White Castle Bulldogs, 86-70, in the Class 1A semifinal game.
This is Northwood’s first appearance in the Top 28 since the 2003-2004 season.
Senior Cameron Telsee led in scoring with 20 points.
