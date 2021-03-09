Advertisement

Northwood Gators fall in Class 1A semifinals to White Castle

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Gators basketball team lost to the White Castle Bulldogs, 86-70, in the Class 1A semifinal game.

This is Northwood’s first appearance in the Top 28 since the 2003-2004 season.

Senior Cameron Telsee led in scoring with 20 points.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from players after the game. Click the video below to watch full postgame coverage.

