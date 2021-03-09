Northwood Gators fall in Class 1A semifinals to White Castle

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Gators basketball team lost to the White Castle Bulldogs, 86-70, in the Class 1A semifinal game.

This is Northwood’s first appearance in the Top 28 since the 2003-2004 season.

Senior Cameron Telsee led in scoring with 20 points.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from players after the game. Click the video below to watch full postgame coverage.

Northwood falls in Class 1A semi-finals #WATCH: The Northwood Gators fall in the Class 1A semi-finals to White Castle. Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.