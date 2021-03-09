Advertisement

President Biden approves Louisiana Disaster Declaration

President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the...
President Joe Biden speaks about efforts to combat COVID-19, in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By The White House
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON D.C. (The White House) - President Joe Biden declared on Tuesday that a major disaster exists in Louisiana and has ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms from February 11 - February 19, 2021.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in the parishes of Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, Franklin, Grant, LaSalle, Madison, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures and hazard mitigation measures statewide.

Robert J. Fenton, Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Department of Homeland Security, named John E. Long as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.

