Report claims Louisiana is the worst state in the U.S.

(KALB) - According to the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best States” ranking, Louisiana has been ranked the WORST state, right at number 50.

Overall, our state ranked 46 in healthcare, 48 in education, 47 in economy, 47 in infrastructure, 48 in opportunity, 42 in fiscal stability, 50 in crime and corrections and 49 in natural environment.

You can read the full report HERE.

