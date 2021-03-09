Advertisement

RPSO asking for public’s help in locating runaway teen

Alyssa Herbert
Alyssa Herbert(RPSO)
By RPSO
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (RPSO) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teen, Alyssa Herbert.

Alyssa is a 17-year-old white female, with blonde hair and blue eyes.  Alyssa is 5′1″ tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

On Saturday, March 6, Alyssa was reported missing from a residence located in the Kelly Land Subdivision.  She was last seen on the previous evening wearing blue jeans and a blue jacket.

If anyone has seen or has information concerning Alyssa Herbert, you are asked to contact Detective David Rundell at (318) 473-6727, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 473-6700 or local law enforcement.

