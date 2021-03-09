Simpson edges Hornbeck to advance to Class C Title Game
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Simpson Broncos basketball team edged the Hornbeck Hornets, 58-57, to advance to the Class C State Championship game.
This is Simpson’s fifth consecutive appearance in the Top 28.
Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from players after the game. Click the video below to watch full postgame coverage.
