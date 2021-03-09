Advertisement

Simpson edges Hornbeck to advance to Class C Title Game

By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Mar. 8, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KALB) - The Simpson Broncos basketball team edged the Hornbeck Hornets, 58-57, to advance to the Class C State Championship game.

This is Simpson’s fifth consecutive appearance in the Top 28.

Click the video above to watch highlights from the game and hear from players after the game. Click the video below to watch full postgame coverage.

Simpson advance to Class C Title game

#WATCH: The Simpson Broncos advanced to Class C Title game by beating Horneck, 58-57.

Posted by KALB News Channel 5 on Monday, March 8, 2021

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD
APD responds to claims of white van in Alexandria area
Cayleb T. Gunter
APD seeking missing person
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders...
Biden marks Bloody Sunday by signing voting rights order
Michael Sereal
GRAPHIC WARNING: Sanitation workers on trash route spot alleged kidnapper’s car
Tanaya George
APD seeking missing juvenile

Latest News

High School Basketball: Hornbeck vs Simpson
Kansas head coach Les Miles watches warm ups before an NCAA college football game against Iowa...
Les Miles out as KU head football coach
For the seventh consecutive season, the LSUA men’s basketball team will be a part of the NAIA...
LSUA Generals prepare to play Talladega in first round of NAIA Tournament
LSUA Generals prepare to play Talladega in first round of NAIA Tournament